Mosimane banks on Affonso as Mamelodi Sundowns seek maiden win at Wydad Casablanca

The two sides have met eight times in the past two years but the Brazilians have failed to win in Morocco

coach Pitso Mosimane has hailed Mauricio Affonso, saying the Uruguayan forward could be their answer in their bid for a maiden away Caf win over , whom they clash with in a Group C match on Saturday.

The Brazilians arrive in Casablanca buoyed by a 3-0 win over Petro Atletico in their group opener last weekend in which Affonso scored one of the goals.

Describing Affonso as a “Champions League player,” Mosimane has high hopes the Uruguayan forward’s style of play is ideal to trouble the Moroccans in their own backyard.

“What you see is what you get from Mauricio, don’t look for more,” Mosimane said as per IOL.

“We brought him here for that role. He is never going to be a Gaston [Sirino] or Themba Zwane, he isn’t that type of player.

“...we brought him to score goals. Mauricio is ready, he isn’t bad when you look at the number of games he has played and the goals he has scored. He is a Champions League player.

“I know that you want more fluidity, a little bit of back heels. No! When you go to Casablanca, there is no space. People like Gaston and Pitso (Sphelele Mkhulise), there is less space for them. So he [Affonso] will do the battle there for us.”

The past two seasons have seen Sundowns and Wydad clashing eight times in this competition and the South Africans have lost all the games in Casablanca.

Last season’s runners-up Wydad boast of four wins in confrontations against Sundowns who have managed just two victories, with the other two games ending in draws in Pretoria.

As South Africans search for their first-ever away win over Wydad, Mosimane is aware of the tough task that awaits them at Stade Mohamed V.

“It’s a big one, I just cannot crack it there. It’s tough there, we haven’t won or drawn against them there. We will try again,” Mosimane told the Sundowns website.

“Maybe this time we can do it. They are stubborn, it’s the Champions League [which] they know how to play and they are very experienced. If you win away against this team you’ve done yourself a big job.”

Wydad go into this match having played to a 1-1 draw with USM Alger away in their Group C opener last weekend.