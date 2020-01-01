Mosimane banking on Bidvest Wits to derail Kaizer Chiefs' title chase

The Downs gaffer foresees a tough campaign for all PSL teams but believes the Clever Boys can decide the title

coach Pitso Mosimane has predicted would be a stumbling block to leaders ’ Premier Soccer League ( ) title bid.

Amakhosi are four points clear at the top of the standings and would play Wits twice if PSL action resumes.

At stake for Chiefs are a crucial six points against Wits as their lead is now under serious threat from second-placed Sundowns who have a game in hand.

Mosimane also acknowledges that the resumption of the PSL season will not be easy for all teams.

“We had the right momentum [before the break]. At one point the gap was big, 13 points or something like that, but we managed to bring it down to four points. We had a big game [against ] before the games were stopped,” said Mosimane as per Sowetan Live.

“We have to make sure that we win our games because Chiefs also have tough games looming. They have to face (Bidvest) Wits. I heard Thulani Hlatshwayo saying they [Wits] also want to win it. So, it's going to be tough for everyone.”

Placed in sixth position on the log, and 10 points behind Chiefs whom they have played a game less, Wits now have what appear to be slim chances of winning the league title.

But that does not make Mosimane doubt the Clever Boys’ capabilities of upsetting the leaders.

Turning to his side, Mosimane feels that they have vastly improved this season despite chasing Chiefs for the better part of the term as well as a quarter-final exit from the Caf .

“We’ve made strides this season, we are better than last year. We have already won a Cup [Telkom Knockout]. We made the semi-finals of the MTN8. We are in the semis of the Nedbank Cup. We are second on the log, four points behind,” Mosimane said.

“You may say we have regressed because last year we made the semi-finals of the Champions League. But I look at how we played in the group stages. We went through unbeaten, for the first time. We qualified [for the quarter-finals] with two games to spare.”

Sundowns might also have to be at their leggy best for the rest of the PSL campaign as they have to face Orlando Pirates and Chiefs in their title defence quest.