Mosimane and Moloi recall 'sweet memories' of Orlando Pirates against Arsenal

The two former Bucs players got an opportunity to face the Premier League giants ahead of the 1993/94 campaign

head coach Pitso Mosimane has recalled his time with .

The accomplished tactician played for Buccaneers in 1989 as a left-footed attacker, before he moved to Greek side Ionikos FC where he spent six years.

However, Mosimane returned home in 1993 to turn out for Pirates in the United Bank International Soccer Festival in Johannesburg.

More teams

The pre-season tournament was organized by the South African Football Association (Safa)'s marketing partner Awesome Sports International.

English giants and took part in the four-team tournament which included 's two biggest football clubs, Pirates and .

Nicknamed Jingles, Mosimane started for the Soweto giants against Arsenal, who ran out 1-0 winners at FNB Stadium.

The former Bafana Bafana international posted a Pirates team photo that was taken prior to the match on Twitter on Friday night.

"Good memories. Orlando Pirates FC vs Arsenal FC," Mosimane said.

Mosimane's former Pirates teammate Teboho Moloi, who was introduced as a substitute during the game against the Gunners, reacted to Jingles' tweet.

Moloi revealed how Mosimane helped him secure a move to Europe as he was signed by Turkish outfit Gaziantepspor ahead of the 1993/94 campaign.

"Sweet Memories Mdala [old man] I came on as a second-half substitute and got a contract to go to overseas [ ]," Moloi said.

"Thanks for the pep talk you gave me, before coming on you were hard on me at times and [I am] very grateful because I left for Turkey after that performance.

"He has always had an insight of the game even when he was still playing and here [on this photo] he was already playing in Greece and reminded me where we come from especially when I was a youngster and what to do if I was to impress the scouts in that game."

Moloi also had a spell with South American club Once Caldas between 1995 and 1996, and he became the first South African player to score a goal in the Colombian top-flight.

Article continues below

Just like his former teammate Mosimane, Moloi is now a coach having served as an assistant at Pirates and he also had a stint as head coach during the 2017/18 campaign.