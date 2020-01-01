Mosimane and Mamelodi Sundowns playmaker Zwane dominate PSL awards

The Masandawana attacking midfielder was the biggest winner on the night as he won three accolades

dominated the Premier Soccer League ( ) Awards on Thursday evening.

The Tshwane giants were the big winners during the star-studded virtual ceremony having enjoyed a successful 2019/20 season.

Sundowns won a domestic treble having clinched the PSL title, Telkom Knockout Cup and Nedbank Cup.

The club's key player Themba Zwane was the biggest winner on the night as he won three accolades.

The Bafana Bafana international was named PSL Footballer of the Season, Players' Player of the Season and Midfielder of the Season.

His former coach, Pitso Mosimane scooped the PSL Coach of the Season award after guiding Sundowns to their maiden domestic treble in the PSL era.

Mosimane, who is now in charge of Egyptian giants , also won the PSL Chairman's Award.

Sundowns captain Hlompho Kekana walked away with the PSL Goal of the Season for his strike against in the first round of the 2019/20 season.

Kekana's new teammate Peter Shaulile received the PSL Golden Boot award which he shared with forward Frank Mhango.

The two strikers both netted 16 goals and Shalulile secured a big move from to Masandawana.

Sundowns attacking midfielder Gaston Sirino was named Telkom Knockout Cup Player of the Tournament.

While SuperSport United duo of Ronwen Williams and Bradley Grobler walked away with the PSL Goalkeeper of the Season and MTN8 Last Man-Standing accolades respectively.

Lastly, centre back Rushine De Reuck beat Sundowns defender Motjeka Madisha and ' Daniel Cardoso to the PSL Defender of the Season awards.

All-Winners

PSL Players' Player of the Season

Themba Zwane - Mamelodi Sundowns

PSL Coach of the Season

Pitso Mosimane - ex-Mamelodi Sundowns coach

PSL Goalkeeper of the Season

Ronwen Williams - SuperSport United

PSL Defender of the Season

Rushine De Reuck - Maritzburg United

PSL Midfielder of the Season

Themba Zwane - Mamelodi Sundowns

PSL Young Player of the Season

Goodman Mosele - FC

PSL Goal of the Season

Hlompho Kekana - Mamelodi Sundowns

PSL Golden Boot Winners

Peter Shalulile - Highlands Park (now with Mamelodi Sundowns)

Frank Mhango - Orlando Pirates

PSL Chairman's Award

Pitso Mosimane - ex-Mamelodi Sundowns coach

MTN8 Last Man Standing

Bradley Grobler - SuperSport United

Telkom Knockout Cup Player of the Tournament

Gaston Sirino - Bloemfontein

Nedbank Cup Player of the Tournament

Victor Letsoalo -

National First Division (NFD) Golden Boot winner

Abednigo Mosiatlhaga - Cape Town (Cape Town Spurs)

PSL Assistant Referee of the Season

Shaun Olive

PSL Referee of the Season

Jelly Chavani