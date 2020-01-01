Mosimane and Mamelodi Sundowns playmaker Zwane dominate PSL awards
Mamelodi Sundowns dominated the Premier Soccer League (PSL) Awards on Thursday evening.
The Tshwane giants were the big winners during the star-studded virtual ceremony having enjoyed a successful 2019/20 season.
Sundowns won a domestic treble having clinched the PSL title, Telkom Knockout Cup and Nedbank Cup.
The club's key player Themba Zwane was the biggest winner on the night as he won three accolades.
The Bafana Bafana international was named PSL Footballer of the Season, Players' Player of the Season and Midfielder of the Season.
His former coach, Pitso Mosimane scooped the PSL Coach of the Season award after guiding Sundowns to their maiden domestic treble in the PSL era.
Mosimane, who is now in charge of Egyptian giants Al Ahly, also won the PSL Chairman's Award.
Sundowns captain Hlompho Kekana walked away with the PSL Goal of the Season for his strike against Cape Town City in the first round of the 2019/20 season.
Kekana's new teammate Peter Shaulile received the PSL Golden Boot award which he shared with Orlando Pirates forward Frank Mhango.
The two strikers both netted 16 goals and Shalulile secured a big move from Highlands Park to Masandawana.
Sundowns attacking midfielder Gaston Sirino was named Telkom Knockout Cup Player of the Tournament.
While SuperSport United duo of Ronwen Williams and Bradley Grobler walked away with the PSL Goalkeeper of the Season and MTN8 Last Man-Standing accolades respectively.
Lastly, Maritzburg United centre back Rushine De Reuck beat Sundowns defender Motjeka Madisha and Kaizer Chiefs' Daniel Cardoso to the PSL Defender of the Season awards.
All-Winners
PSL Players' Player of the Season
Themba Zwane - Mamelodi Sundowns
PSL Coach of the Season
Pitso Mosimane - ex-Mamelodi Sundowns coach
PSL Goalkeeper of the Season
Ronwen Williams - SuperSport United
PSL Defender of the Season
Rushine De Reuck - Maritzburg United
PSL Midfielder of the Season
Themba Zwane - Mamelodi Sundowns
PSL Young Player of the Season
Goodman Mosele - Baroka FC
PSL Goal of the Season
Hlompho Kekana - Mamelodi Sundowns
PSL Golden Boot Winners
Peter Shalulile - Highlands Park (now with Mamelodi Sundowns)
Frank Mhango - Orlando Pirates
PSL Chairman's Award
Pitso Mosimane - ex-Mamelodi Sundowns coach
MTN8 Last Man Standing
Bradley Grobler - SuperSport United
Telkom Knockout Cup Player of the Tournament
Gaston Sirino - Bloemfontein Celtic
Nedbank Cup Player of the Tournament
Victor Letsoalo - Bloemfontein Celtic
National First Division (NFD) Golden Boot winner
Abednigo Mosiatlhaga - Ajax Cape Town (Cape Town Spurs)
PSL Assistant Referee of the Season
Shaun Olive
PSL Referee of the Season
Jelly Chavani