Mosimane and Mamelodi Sundowns playmaker Zwane dominate PSL awards

Themba Zwane, Mamelodi Sundowns, August 2020
The Masandawana attacking midfielder was the biggest winner on the night as he won three accolades

Mamelodi Sundowns dominated the Premier Soccer League (PSL) Awards on Thursday evening.

The Tshwane giants were the big winners during the star-studded virtual ceremony having enjoyed a successful 2019/20 season. 

Sundowns won a domestic treble having clinched the PSL title, Telkom Knockout Cup and Nedbank Cup.

    The club's key player Themba Zwane was the biggest winner on the night as he won three accolades.

    The Bafana Bafana international was named PSL Footballer of the Season, Players' Player of the Season and Midfielder of the Season.

    His former coach, Pitso Mosimane scooped the PSL Coach of the Season award after guiding Sundowns to their maiden domestic treble in the PSL era. 

    Mosimane, who is now in charge of Egyptian giants Al Ahly, also won the PSL Chairman's Award.

    Sundowns captain Hlompho Kekana walked away with the PSL Goal of the Season for his strike against Cape Town City in the first round of the 2019/20 season.

    Kekana's new teammate Peter Shaulile received the PSL Golden Boot award which he shared with Orlando Pirates forward Frank Mhango.

    The two strikers both netted 16 goals and Shalulile secured a big move from Highlands Park to Masandawana.

    Sundowns attacking midfielder Gaston Sirino was named Telkom Knockout Cup Player of the Tournament.

    While SuperSport United duo of Ronwen Williams and Bradley Grobler walked away with the PSL Goalkeeper of the Season and MTN8 Last Man-Standing accolades respectively. 

    Lastly, Maritzburg United centre back Rushine De Reuck beat Sundowns defender Motjeka Madisha and Kaizer Chiefs' Daniel Cardoso to the PSL Defender of the Season awards.

    All-Winners

    PSL Players' Player of the Season

    Themba Zwane - Mamelodi Sundowns 

    PSL Coach of the Season

    Pitso Mosimane - ex-Mamelodi Sundowns coach 

    PSL Goalkeeper of the Season

    Ronwen Williams - SuperSport United 

    PSL Defender of the Season

    Rushine De Reuck - Maritzburg United 

    PSL Midfielder of the Season

    Themba Zwane - Mamelodi Sundowns 

    PSL Young Player of the Season

    Goodman Mosele - Baroka FC 

    PSL Goal of the Season

    Hlompho Kekana - Mamelodi Sundowns

    PSL Golden Boot Winners

    Peter Shalulile - Highlands Park (now with Mamelodi Sundowns)

    Frank Mhango - Orlando Pirates 

    PSL Chairman's Award

    Pitso Mosimane - ex-Mamelodi Sundowns coach 

    MTN8 Last Man Standing 

    Bradley Grobler - SuperSport United

    Telkom Knockout Cup Player of the Tournament

    Gaston Sirino - Bloemfontein Celtic 

    Nedbank Cup Player of the Tournament 

    Victor Letsoalo - Bloemfontein Celtic 

    National First Division (NFD) Golden Boot winner

    Abednigo Mosiatlhaga - Ajax Cape Town (Cape Town Spurs)

    PSL Assistant Referee of the Season

    Shaun Olive

    PSL Referee of the Season

    Jelly Chavani 

