Mosimane and Mamelodi Sundowns lead South Africa in mourning the passing of rapper Riky Rick

The South African football fraternity has mourned the passing of famous rapper, Riky Rick who died on Wednesday.

His death was confirmed by his family. Thereafter, notable figures in the soccer world - including Al Ahly head coach Pito Mosiamne and Mamelodi Sundowns - sent their messages of condolences.

"Son, husband, father, brother, and uncle, Riky 'Ricky' Makhado (34) sadly passed away in the early hours of this morning (23rd February) in Johannesburg," the family confirmed as per News24.

"Affectionately known as Riky Rick across the globe, he was deeply loved by his family, friends, and the entire entertainment industry. His love for family, friends, and community is well known. Riky's nurturing and developing of young musical talent is well documented and will forever be remembered."

Ricky, 34, whose real name is Rikhado Muziwendlovu Makhado rose to fame in 2014 when he released his single 'Nafukwa'. His debut studio album 'Family Values' released in 2015 was certified by the Recording Industry of South Africa (RiSA).

The KwaMashu-born singer and actor also released 'Amantombazane' which was followed by 'Amantombazane (Remix)' which featured fellow South African recording artists OkMalumkoolKat, Maggz, Kwesta, Ginger Bread Man, Kid X, Nadia Nakai, and DJ Dimplez.

My sincerest condolences to the family and friends of Riky Rick 💔



What a loss. He was always good to me and supported me. He will be remembered through his music and humility. A true game-changer always looking to uplift the youth. #RIPRikyRick 💔🕊 pic.twitter.com/cz5sFisT6F — Pitso Mosimane (@TheRealPitso) February 23, 2022