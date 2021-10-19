'Mosimane among the 50 coaches in the world' - Al Ahly’s El Khatib

Al Ahly president Mahmoud El Khatib has described Pitso Mosimane as among the top 50 coaches in the world.

The 57-year-old South African coach has enjoyed a good stay with the Egyptian giants since he joined them from Mamelodi Sundowns on September 30, 2020.

On November 27, 2020, Mosimane led Al Ahly to their ninth Caf Champions League title, after winning the 2020 final against their rivals Zamalek, and to qualify to the 2020 Fifa Club World Cup, where they eventually finished in third place after beating Palmeiras on penalties.

On December 6, 2020, he led Al Ahly to win the Egyptian Cup and also guided the Red Devils to win the final of the African Super Cup in Doha Qatar.

Mosimane won his second Champions League trophy with Al Ahly on July 17, 2021, when they defeated Kaizer Chiefs 3-0 in the final, for his third crown in total having also done so with Mamelodi Sundowns in 2016.

Nevertheless, he became under pressure after failing to win the league title, finishing four points below winners Zamalek, who accumulated 80 points from 34 matches.

In recent weeks, rumours were rife that Mosimane was leaving Al Ahly, but later both parties agreed to continue until the end of his current contract at the end of the 2021-22 campaign before negotiations would commence.

What did El Khatib say?

“Mosimane is one of the 50 best coaches in the world at the moment,” El Khatib told a press conference as quoted by Idiskitimes.

“We must forget what happened and think about what is to come. We have a very strong technical staff and a group of players with high capabilities, and all of this requires a strong start in the spirit of the red jersey.

“I felt how much he loves the club and appreciates the club’s history. He made history in Sundowns and when we called him, he was keen to come to the club which he described as the ‘African Club of the Century’.”

What did Al Ahly say on Mosimane stay?

On announcing that Mosimane will stay, Al Ahly explained in a statement: "Amir Tawfik, head of Al Ahly’s transfers and marketing department, revealed the details of his meeting with Pitso Mosimane, Al Ahly's football first-team head coach.

"Tawfik announced that Mosimane will continue his current contract with the club, which lasts until the end of the 2021-2022 season, without any pay raise.

Article continues below

"Tawfik added that Mosimane did not ask for any increase in his salary and that the club wants him to stay because Al Ahly is convinced with his ability to fulfill the goals and expectations of Al Ahly fans.

"Additionally, Mosimane expressed his happiness to work at Al Ahly and stated that he wants to continue his mission with the African Club of the Century.

"Finally, Tawfik concluded by saying that the discussions went in a friendly way about the team's future and that both parties agreed on settling all the matters by the end of the current contract."