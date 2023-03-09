Mosimane: Al Ahli coach coy about Bafana Bafana return but shares lofty national team ambitions

Former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane says coaching a national team is “unfinished business” for him.

Pitso was Bafana coach from 2010 to 2012

Jingles has since enjoyed a lot success as a club coach

The accomplished mentor is not ruling a return to the national team

WHAT HAPPENED? The three-time Caf Champions League winner was Bafana Bafana coach between July 2010 and June 1012 with little success. But after leaving the national team, he enjoyed a trophy-laden spell at Mamelodi Sundowns and Egyptian giants Al Ahly.

He is now at Saudi Division One side Al Ahli where he is on course to guiding them for promotion back into the top-flight league. Having lifted numerous trophies with clubs, Mosimane has high ambitions of winning the Fifa World Cup with a national team.

He, however, does not specifically name Bafana Bafana as his target for a national team job in what suggests he is ready for a role with any country.

WHAT MOSIMANE SAID: “Well there's nothing wrong to do a national team again,” Mosimane said on TikTok.

“It is always something on my plate, it is unfinished business for me to be honest. That's the only place where I never won a trophy, so why not. So maybe that's a thorn in the flesh for me. So, maybe a Cup of Nations and yes you never know, anything can happen.

“If we dream big, an African team winning the World Cup, it's possible, so there are always possibilities, you can never say never.

“It's open and I'd love to, especially now with this opportunity of 11 teams in the next World Cup. I mean everybody now has a chance there.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mosimane is one of South African coaches making waves abroad and viewed as future coaches of Bafana Bafana. They include Benni McCarthy whose role as forwards coach at Manchester United as been widely commended.

Bradley Carnell has started well in his job as head coach at St Louis City FC in the Major League Soccer. Former Orlando Pirates coach Roger de Sa has had three national team roles in the past two years while ex-Manchester United star Quinton Fortune is coaching in Mexico.

WHAT NEXT FOR MOSIMANE?: Mosimane is focused on his task to help Al Ahli gain promotion into the Saudi Pro League.