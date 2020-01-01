Mosimane admits Mamelodi Sundowns are 'not playing up to our standards'

The Brazilians have endured a difficult return to action, leaving their coach lamenting their drop in form

coach Pitso Mosimane feels is it too early to give up on the Premier Soccer League ( ) title following his side's failure to win their two league matches since the restart.

After resuming their season on the backdrop of four consecutive wins which boosted their title defence before football was suspended, Sundowns have returned to drop four crucial points in two matches.

They first drew 0-0 against , before a 1-1 share of the spoils with on Friday, leaving Mosimane lamenting the nearly five months of no competitive football.

More teams

“It is easy to speak but it is difficult to do it. You can do it if you have a good foundation but you have a foundation of not playing football for four months," said Mosimane as per Far Post.

"This is what you get, not very good performances. We know about it. We are not playing very well. We don’t play up to our standard. You can’t buy it, you’ve got to go through it and see how it goes and try. You got the final so try to win the final."

Mosimane's remarks are in stark contrast to his Orlando Pirates counterpart Josef Zinnbauer who says his players are in perfect shape despite the long break from competitive football.

The two draws have left Downs risking trailing further behind log leaders who are three points clear at the top.

A win for Chiefs against on Saturday will see Amakhosi extending their lead to six points, but Mosimane is wearing a brave face.

“Yes, we are not going to give up because you don’t know what is happening tomorrow [between Polokwane City and Chiefs]. You have just got to keep on going," Mosimane continued.

"We are an ambitious team. As always we are trying to win the three trophies. Sometimes you get and sometimes you might not. Sometimes you come out with two and sometimes you come out with one which you already have in hand.

"Maybe if you believe and you keep going, fortunes can change and you win the three trophies."

After winning the Telkom Knockout, Sundowns could end the season with a treble if they pick themselves up and claim the league title as well as being crowned Nedbank Cup champions.

Article continues below

They now seek to revive their campaign against at Loftus Versfeld on Monday as Downs are left with seven games before the season ends.

“Cape Town City likes to play a little like Sundowns. We will check the game," added Mosimane.

" At least, we have three days to check the game and we will see. They are always a difficult team that gives us tough times. A ball-playing team. I don’t know how far they are but we continue game after game.”