Mosimane admits chances of coaching in Europe are slim, but Al Wahda coach won't give up

After bagging a new coaching gig in the United Arab Emirates, Pitso Mosimane has revealed why his chances of coaching in Europe are slim.

Mosimane on why he is unlikely to coach in Europe

'Jingles' believes he has the capacity to coach in the best leagues

Mosimane recently joined a United Arab Emirates club

WHAT HAPPENED: Former Mamelodi Sundowns and Al-Ahly head coach Pitso Mosimane has joined United Arab Emirates side Al Wahda as the new head coach to put an end to much speculation about his future after leaving Al Ahli Saudi.

Mosimane, meanwhile, is believed to have had offers on the African continent but turned them down. However, even with his proven pedigree, 'Jingles' has not received any offer from Europe and he explains why he is unlikely to land a coaching gig in that region of the world.

WHAT WAS SAID: "Is Europe willing to have a Sub-Saharan there? They've never had. Even those who are European black-born coaches (don't get a chance)," Mosimane told members of the media.

"Dwight Yorke (former Manchester United striker) was telling me that he has the badges and he has scored goals against anybody. But when he wants to go back as a coach they don't take him. It is the world, it is like that, the world is different. Somebody has to make a difference and it will happen. With us Africans it is a little bit tough," Mosimane added.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mosimane has won the Caf Champions League three times with two different clubs and finished third in the Fifa Club World Cup twice. He believes that he has what it takes to coach in Europe.

"Do I have a chance to go to Europe? Based on my work, yes because I have played against European coaches in big games in the Caf Champions League. I have faced them at Fifa World Cup level and we have shown what we can do. A coach is a coach because of the tools that he has," said the former Bafana Bafana mentor.

WHAT'S NEXT: Mosimane and his coaching team are expected to link up with their new team as they want to hit the ground running in pre-season.