‘Mosimane a plus for South Africa’ – Royal AM’S Zondo lauds former Mamelodi Sundowns and Al Ahly coach

Royal AM head coach Khabo Zondo has said that it is an advantage for South Africa to have a coach of Pitso Mosimane’s calibre.

Mosimane had success with Mamelodi Sundowns and Al Ahly

Zondo explains why he is important to South Africa

Mosimane runs initiatives to nurture talent at grassroots level

WHAT HAPPENED? Mosimane is a decorated African coach who has been in charge of different clubs and the South African national team.

With Mamelodi Sundowns, he guided them to Premier Soccer League successes as well as the Caf Champions League and the Caf Super Cup crowns.

After his time with Masandawana, he was appointed Al Ahly’s head coach and had a successful 21-month stint with the Egyptian side. He led them to Champions League glory on two consecutive seasons and won the Super Cup too.

Given these achievements and his impact, Zondo feels Mosimane is a great coaching resource for South Africa.

WHAT HAS BEEN SAID: "How can we improve ourselves and the competition that we’re all faced with when your team does well and puts itself in a position where we’re going to play in the Champions League or Confederation Cup as well?" asked Zondo.

"I mean, he has moved quite, quite high. It’s very interesting to see that the person that you’ve been with within the club has acquired so much information, which is good for us as a country.

"He has moved on, and he has achieved quite a lot. It’s a plus for this country to have a person like him. The way he has structured his team, his technical team, and taking South Africans to that level, it’s another factor as well, but we are learning a lot from what Pitso has done.

"We know already from the courses that we’ve been that Pitso has always been a hard worker. He always wants to go out and find out things that are not looked at in football.

"Pitso will go out and want to know what his opponent eats, and how the opponent sleeps. You will say, but why? Look today, it’s giving him success to be more involved and to want more."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The former Bafana Bafana coach is also involved in the development of football at the lower levels.

He has initiated the Pitso Mosimane Soccer Schools (PMSS), a project that has a mission of nurturing talents from the age of six to 18.

WHAT NEXT FOR MOSIMANE? The tactician has been on a break and will return to club action with Al Ahli on December 15, when they face Al Ain in a Division One duel clash.