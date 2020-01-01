Moses Simon scores in Nantes draw against Dijon

The Nigeria and the Senegal internationals found the back of the net as the Canaries shared the spoils with the Owls

Moses Simon and Moussa Konate were on the scoresheet as played out a 1-1 draw against in Sunday’s game.

The forward was handed his second start since he returned from a thigh muscle strain and impressed, helping his side avoid defeat at La Beaujoire-Louis Fonteneau.

The winger formed a three-man attack for Enache Costea’s side along with Renaud Emond and Marcus Regis Coco.

The international opened the scoring in the 24th minute, converting from the penalty spot for his second goal of the season.

international Konate then levelled proceedings for Dijon in the 54th minute after he was set up by Gabon international Ibrahim Ndong.

The draw helped Nantes to end their recent unimpressive form after two consecutive losses to Olympique and .

Simon featured for the duration of the game while his teammate and international Mehdi Abeid played for 63 minutes before he was replaced by Randal Kolo Muani.

Konate, on his part, was on parade for 76 minutes in his seventh appearance this season before making way for Alex Dobre.

With the draw, Nantes are 14th on the league table with 14 points from 14 games while Dijon remain at the bottom of the league with nine points from the same number of matches.

Simon has made 11 appearances for the Canaries in the 2020-21 campaign, scoring two goals and providing one assist.

The forward will be expected to continue his impressive performances when Nantes take on in their next league game on December 16.

Simon teamed up with the Canaries permanently in the summer from Spanish club after delivering convincing showings during his loan stay.