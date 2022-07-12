Moses Simon is much-maligned but he deserves more respect

GOAL celebrates the winger who turns 27, questioning why he is a king in Nantes but vilified at home

Extolled abroad, denigrated at home. Moses Simon understands this more than most owing to the contrasting viewpoints with which he is assessed in Nantes and Nigeria.

There are likely to be positive reviews from anyone connected to the Ligue 1 club, whereas Super Eagles fans are indifferent to the wide attacker, who, they claim, flatters to deceive in the green jersey.

Save for the Africa Cup of Nations earlier this year, Simon was hardly ever the fans’ cup of tea, and his continued inclusion in line-ups was often met with opprobrium and scepticism. In a sense, the Nantes man silenced those critics in Cameroon, showing the same decisive quality that impresses followers of the Canaries in the French top flight.

He was direct, he was a menace and the improvement in execution was striking. Simon not only contributed to two of Nigeria’s six goals before their Round of 16 defeat by Tunisia, but a further two strikes originated after fine work from the former Gent attacker.

The ball broke to Kelechi Iheanacho for that impressive finish against Egypt after Simon had sent in a dangerous ball from the left flank moments earlier, while William Troost-Ekong’s goal to double Nigeria’s advantage in the 2-0 win over Guinea-Bissau came about after the Super Eagles’ best player had gone past three opponents before a left-footed effort cannoned back off the bar and fell to the Watford centre-back.

However, the 27-year-old was largely neutered in the Round of 16 and failed to convert one of Nigeria’s two finest chances in that loss against Tunisia. While Augustine Eguavoen’s one-dimensional approach largely bore the brunt of the ensuing censure, Simon was caught in the crossfire after a disappointing display in the first leg of the World Cup Playoff encounter in Ghana.

The Nantes man barely got involved on the day, completing five passes and having just 21 touches in 74 minutes — only Victor Osimhen had fewer for the three-time African champions among players who got significant minutes.

Missing the visitors’ best opportunity of the evening did not help Simon’s cause, precipitating doubts over the flying winger that wreaked havoc in Garoua and completed more dribbles per game than any other participant at Afcon.

Thus, there were eyebrows raised when the 27-year-old was the only Nigeria international included in the initial 30-man shortlist for the 2022 African Footballer of the Year to be held in July, at the expense of Victor Osimhen and, to a lesser extent, Joe Aribo.

This ignored the flawed bias for participation at the Nations Cup — which Simon flourished — and the overall form in the period under consideration from September 2021 till June 2022 in which the winger helped Nantes to a top-half finish for the first time in four years, especially notable for a side that barely beat the drop the year before.

Last season’s Coupe de France success ended the Canaries’ 21-year wait for a title, and while the Nigerian neither scored nor assisted in four cup appearances, he netted the decisive penalty in their semi-final triumph over Monaco.

The Super Eagle’s raw numbers in Ligue 1 — six goals and eight assists — saw him set a new personal best for goal contributions, and his goals plus assists per 90 return in 21/22 (0.54) outdid every season except the 2014/15 campaign with Gent (0.74) in the Pro League.

Among players who averaged 20 games or more, Simon impressively ranked 14th for Shot-Creating Actions per 90 (22nd overall) and sat in the top 10 for SCAs from dead-ball situations and successful dribbles that led to shot attempts.

Indeed, his performances for club and country are incongruous. While he carries a threat from set-pieces and crosses from open play at Nantes, Super Eagles supporters often find themselves exasperated by his underwhelming end product from such situations for the national team.

Perhaps this explains the underappreciation of the 27-year-old who cannot seem to win the hearts of Nigerians despite broadly staying consistent with the Ligue 1 side.

Simon was unsurprisingly cut from Caf’s final 10-player shortlist for the major individual award on the continent, but it does not water down what was a strong 21/22 campaign for the wide attacker.

A pariah at home but worshipped abroad. You sense this will continue for the birthday boy who would set his sights on being held in the highest regard by his countrymen sooner rather than later.