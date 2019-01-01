Moses Simon, Bongani Zungu and Kalifa Coulibaly on target as Nantes edge past Amiens

The African stars delivered brilliant performances for their respective clubs at Stade de la Licorne

Moses Simon, Bongani Zungu and Kalifa Coulibaly were on target in ’ 2-1 win over in a game on Saturday.

international Moses hit the ground running, scoring on his debut appearance for the Canaries after joining them in the summer on loan from side .

Amiens started the game unimpressively after they were reduced to 10 men in the 31st minute when Mali international Bakaye Dibassy received a red card.

Nantes capitalised on their numerical advantage with Malian player Kalifa Coulibaly opening the scoring in the 54th minute off ’s Mehdi Abeid’s assist.

international Zungu level for Amiens in the 77th minute before Super Eagles winger Moses scored the match-winning goal with six minutes left to play to help Christian Gourcuff’s men clinch the maximum points.

The win sees the Canaries climb to the ninth spot on the league table while the Unicorns dropped to the 14th place.

Nantes will play host to in their next league game while Amiens will slug it out with on August 31.