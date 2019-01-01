Moses Mabhida Stadium to host the 2019 Nedbank Cup final

The PSL chairman has confirmed that the iconic 2010 Fifa World Cup venue will host this season’s final

The Premier Soccer League ( ) has announced that the 2019 Nedbank Cup final will be staged at the iconic Moses Mabhida Stadium on May 18, 2019.

The announcement was made by PSL chairman Irvin Khoza, who explained why the final will be played in Durban.

“PSL Executive Committee discussed the final venue of Nedbank Cup final, but sponsors’ preferred venue in Bloemfontein was not available for unforeseen reasons. It will, therefore, move to Moses Mabhida on May 18,” said Khoza on Tuesday.

PSL clubs Kaizer Chiefs, Golden Arrows and Chippa United are in the semi-finals of the competition, whilst TS Galaxy is the only team representing the NFD.

Chiefs will visit the Chippa in Port Elizabeth and Arrows are set to play host to Galaxy as they all battle it out to reach the final and both games will take place on April 20.

The winner of the tournament automatically qualifies for the 2019/20 Caf Confederation Cup.

Lastly, Khoza revealed that this season's PSL awards will also be staged in Durban on May 19.