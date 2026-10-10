Moses Mabhida Stadium perfect venue for Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns showdown - 'Even if the final was held in China, the stadium would be packed'

The decision to take the 2026 MTN8 final to Durban has sparked significant debate among the local football fraternity, with some sections of the support questioning why a Gauteng-based final is being played in KwaZulu-Natal.

While Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates both hail from the Highveld, their influence extends far beyond provincial borders. Mayoyo argues that the massive following both clubs enjoy ensures that the atmosphere will be electric regardless of the geographical location.

“Pirates and Sundowns have supporters everywhere, and Moses Mabhida Stadium is the right venue for this match because it is neutral,” Mayoyo told KickOff.

The former shot-stopper is adamant that the distance will not deter the faithful followers of the two African giants who are desperate to see their teams lift the first piece of domestic silverware available this season.

Next matches ORP MTN 8 Cup 12:00 SFC

The upcoming clash marks a significant milestone for the Durban venue, as this weekend's encounter will be the 11th time the MTN8 final has been staged at the Moses Mabhida Stadium since its inauguration in 2010. The stadium has become a staple for major domestic cup finals, frequently hosting high-profile matches due to its world-class infrastructure and capacity to handle large crowds.

Mayoyo further emphasised the global reach of these two institutions to highlight why the venue choice should not be a point of contention for the fans.

"Even if the final was held in China, the stadium would be packed with Pirates and Sundowns supporters. Both clubs have fans there, so holding the match in KwaZulu-Natal does not deny their supporters the opportunity to watch them," he added.

Beyond the tactical battle on the pitch, the choice of Durban serves a broader purpose for the fans travelling from across the country.

"If the aim is to serve the people, Moses Mabhida Stadium is a convenient venue for this match. Durban offers a wide range of hotels and accommodation, as well as holiday activities. Unlike Johannesburg, Durban is a holiday destination, so it serves many purposes," Mayoyo explained.

This perspective suggests that the PSL is looking at the fan experience as a holistic journey rather than just a sporting fixture.

"The match lasts only 90 minutes, so many people are travelling there for more than just the game. What matters is that the match is being held at a neutral venue," Mayoyo concluded.

As the countdown to the final continues, the focus now shifts from the venue debate to the pitch, where Abdeslam Ouaddou and Miguel Cardoso will look to guide their respective sides to domestic glory in front of a capacity crowd.



