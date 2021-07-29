Moses: How Mamelodi Sundowns challenges helped me grow

Citing the lack of regular playtime for the Brazilians as one of the reasons he left, the defender is, however, happy with the lessons picked

Tristan Moses has revealed how the challenges experienced at the Premier Soccer League champions Mamelodi Sundowns helped him to grow as a player.

Moses' contract with Sundowns ended in June. He leaves the local champions without playing a competitive game for the first team.

Moses spent time with Sundowns' reserve team, the M Tigers, which is featuring in the ABC Motsepe League, and he says he leaves as an excited man even though he did not get enough playtime.

What has been said

"My contract came to an end in June with Sundowns. That's where I am at right now," Moses told Soccer Laduma.

"I am excited for the opportunity to show South Africa, to show the world my ability, you know what I mean? At the end of the day, you need a chance to play. I obviously want to be playing regularly in the PSL, game in and out, and show my qualities.

"At the end of the day, you just need a chance. Obviously, my time at Sundowns was challenging for me in a lot of ways, but at the same time, it was really good for my game. I grew a lot as a player. I’ve tweaked a lot of my games and I have refined my games a lot. To be surrounded by quality players helps you to grow.

"Unfortunately, I did not get my chance to play in the PSL with Sundowns and that’s okay. That’s football. But obviously, I need to play, and I need a chance. I need a chance to show my qualities on the pitch, and that’s what I am looking forward to – playing at the highest level and competing. I am a competitor, I want to win and I want to achieve.

"When I do get my chance and opportunity to compete, I am going to take it with both hands and run with it."

Moses joined the Brazilians in 2018 from Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs. He leaves when the Pretoria club is on a signing spree, having already acquired Sifiso Ngobeni, Thabiso Kutumela, Pavol Safranko, Divine Lunga, Neo Maema and Grant Kekana.