Moses: How Mamelodi Sundowns challenges helped me grow
Tristan Moses has revealed how the challenges experienced at the Premier Soccer League champions Mamelodi Sundowns helped him to grow as a player.
Moses' contract with Sundowns ended in June. He leaves the local champions without playing a competitive game for the first team.
Moses spent time with Sundowns' reserve team, the M Tigers, which is featuring in the ABC Motsepe League, and he says he leaves as an excited man even though he did not get enough playtime.
Editors' Picks
- Carling Black Label Cup: Which Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates players have the most votes?
- Miquissone: Kaizer Chiefs bid rejected, Al Ahly increase offer for Simba SC winger
- No Saul or Chiesa - but can Liverpool afford to ignore need for midfield and forward signings this summer?
- Carling Black Label Cup: Five Orlando Pirates players to watch
What has been said
"My contract came to an end in June with Sundowns. That's where I am at right now," Moses told Soccer Laduma.
"I am excited for the opportunity to show South Africa, to show the world my ability, you know what I mean? At the end of the day, you need a chance to play. I obviously want to be playing regularly in the PSL, game in and out, and show my qualities.
"At the end of the day, you just need a chance. Obviously, my time at Sundowns was challenging for me in a lot of ways, but at the same time, it was really good for my game. I grew a lot as a player. I’ve tweaked a lot of my games and I have refined my games a lot. To be surrounded by quality players helps you to grow.
"Unfortunately, I did not get my chance to play in the PSL with Sundowns and that’s okay. That’s football. But obviously, I need to play, and I need a chance. I need a chance to show my qualities on the pitch, and that’s what I am looking forward to – playing at the highest level and competing. I am a competitor, I want to win and I want to achieve.
"When I do get my chance and opportunity to compete, I am going to take it with both hands and run with it."
Moses joined the Brazilians in 2018 from Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs. He leaves when the Pretoria club is on a signing spree, having already acquired Sifiso Ngobeni, Thabiso Kutumela, Pavol Safranko, Divine Lunga, Neo Maema and Grant Kekana.