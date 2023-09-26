Mosele shows Orlando Pirates what they are missing as Hlatshwayo costs SuperSport United in Chippa United defeat

Chippa United climbed to the fourth spot on the Premier Soccer League table after a hard-fought 1-0 win over SuperSport United on Tuesday night.

Chippa hosted SuperSport in PSL outing

Chilli Boys claimed narrow win

Kambindu scored the only goal

TELL ME MORE: SuperSport came into the match as favourites owing to their quality and a good start to the season.

However, they did not find it easy against the Chilly Boys who were determined to get something from the game.

Orlando Pirates loanee Goodman Mosele ran the show in midfield, literally dictating the tempo and reduced the Swanky Boys midfielders to chasing shadows.

Article continues below

After the break, the visitors were dealt a blow after Thulani Hlatshwayo was sent off after a second bookable offense.

SuperSport custodian Ricardo Goss was in an inspired form, denying the likes of Roscoe Pietersen and Thabitso Lebitso.

However, with five minutes to go, SuperSport were caught napping and a quick break ended with the ball on Elmo Kambindu's feet. The Namibian striker left the defenders for dead before beating Ross to hand Chippa a deserved win.

EYES ON: Mosele gave his best for the Chilli Boys, showing the Bucs what they are missing.

If he retains his form and delivers consistently, coach Jose Riveiro will consider recalling him in January 2024.

OUR MVP: Kambindu was the difference; he was composed and the opposing defenders struggled to contain him. He took his goal really well to hand the fans something to cheer.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Kambindu has now scored three goals in just two PSL games and if he continues like this, the Chilly Boys have a reason to dream big.

Chippa are now placed fourth on the table with 12 points after eight games, one point less than third-placed SuperSport who have now suffered two losses in seven outings.

IN THREE PICTURES:

Backpage

Backpage

Backpage

WHAT NEXT: Chippa will now have to work on their consistency this season as SuperSport go back to the drawing board to strategise on how to get back to winning ways.