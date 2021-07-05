Mosele, Shandu, Mngonyama, Saleng: Orlando Pirates sign quartet
Last Updated
Backpagepix
Orlando Pirates have confirmed the signing of Goodman Mosele from Baroka FC as well as the former Maritzburg United duo of Kwanda Mngonyama and Bandile Shandu.
Little-known midfielder Monnapule Saleng has been signed from National First Division side Free State Stars on a three-year deal.
Forward Mosele joins the Buccaneers on a four-year deal, while Mngonyama and Shandu have signed for two and three years respectively.
Editors' Picks
- Mabiliso and four players tipped to join Kaizer Chiefs ahead of 2021/22 season
- Orlando Pirates' Lorch should just tell himself 'when one door closes, another opens' - Vilakazi
- Just like watching England! Brazil and Neymar winning more matches than admirers at Copa America
- Transfer news: Latest rumours from Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Mamelodi Sundowns & all PSL teams
MORE TO FOLLOW...