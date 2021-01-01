Mosele: Reported Kaizer Chiefs target comments on proposed Orlando Pirates move

The promising youngster admitted that he was flattered by the reported interest from the two Soweto giants

Baroka FC central midfielder Goodman Mosele has commented on reports linking him with Orlando Pirates.

The 21-year-old is one of the brightest young talents in the country and he has been a consistent performer for Bakgaga Ba Mphahlele this season.

Pirates are the latest club to be linked with Mosele with the Buccaneers said to have convinced the South Africa under-23 international to join the Soweto giants at the end of the current season.

Mosele has also been constantly linked with Pirates' arch-rivals Kaizer Chiefs since last season, when he had an outstanding campaign for Bakgaga Ba Mphahlele and he was named PSL Young Player of the Season.

The Limpopo-born player dismissed the reports suggesting that he will be moving to the Buccaneers in the upcoming PSL transfer window.

“These are all rumours,” Mosele said when speaking on Daily Sun.

“I haven’t heard anything from my employers and representatives.”

Chiefs have been unable to make a move on Mosele as the Glamour Boys are currently banned from registering new players until July 2021.

Chiefs were hit with a ban after they were found guilty by Fifa of illegally signing Andriamirado "Dax" Andrianarimanana in 2018‚ when he had a contract with his former club, Fosa Juniors in native Madagascar.

Mosele did admit that he was flattered by the reports linking him with the two biggest football clubs in the country.

“It keeps me going. It’s not really getting into me. I’m happy here. If the chairman feels it’s the right [move] then yeah,” he concluded.

Mosele played a vital role in helping Baroka avoid relegation from the PSL last season - playing 26 times across all competitions.

The lanky player has featured in 18 matches in the league thus far this term and he has also captained Bakgaga Ba Mphahlele a couple of times.

He is currently part of South Africa's under-23 squad comprising of only locally-based players in a training camp in Durban.

The training camp is part of the preparations for the Olympic Games scheduled for Tokyo, Japan from July 23 to August 8 and the team is under the guidance of coach David Notoane.