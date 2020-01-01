Mosele: Kaizer Chiefs-linked Baroka FC midfielder addresses links

The gifted player, who helped Bakgaga Ba Mphahlele win the 2018 Telkom Knockout, is eyeing more national team call-ups

FC midfielder Goodman Mosele has opened up about reports linking him with .

The 21-year-old player reportedly attracted interest from Amakhosi after his breakthrough season in the 2019/20 campaign as one of the key players for Bakgaga Ba Mphahlele.

Mosele was a consistent performer for the Limpopo-born side as they survived relegation from the elite league and he was named PSL Young Player of the Season.

The highly-rated youngster was said to be on the radar of Chiefs in the recent transfer window despite the club serving a ban imposed by Fifa on registering new players.

Mosele explained that he was in the dark regarding the interest from the Soweto giants and that he will not allow such talk to distract him.

“I only read and hear people talking about it,” said Mosele when speaking on Daily Sun.

“No one from the club has told me anything. I’ve decided not to entertain it and wait until my time comes. I think it’s better that way.

“That’s why I’m not putting any of the rumours into my head. I’m just concentrating on improving my game and always being at my very best each and every game I play in.”

Mosele made 26 appearances across all competitions last season while operating as a box-to-box midfielder for Baroka.

His outstanding performances for Bakgaga Ba Mphahlele caught the eye of the under-23 head coach David Notoane.

Notoane included the lanky player in the preliminary squad for the 2020 Olympic Games, but the global competition was postponed to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Mosele indicated that he was only focusing on helping Baroka secure a top-eight finish in the PSL and also playing well for the national team.

“I want to help the team reach, at least, the top eight for the first time and get as many national team call-ups. For now, I’m aiming for the Under-23,” he concluded.

The talented player was part of the South Africa under-23 side which took on their Saudi Arabian counterparts in two international friendly matches last month.

He has featured in five league matches for Baroka this term.