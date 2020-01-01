Mosele hopes to relive 2018 Telkom Knockout final as Baroka FC look to break Orlando Pirates hearts

The 21-year-old revealed they are excited about facing the four-time PSL champions following their defeat to TTM

FC central midfielder Goodman Mosele is looking forward to facing an in-form side on Saturday.

The two teams are scheduled to meet in a Premier Soccer League ( ) match at the Mecca of South African football, Orlando Stadium.

Baroka have a good record against Pirates as they are undefeated against the Buccaneers in their four competitive matches - registering three draws and one victory.

More teams

However, Mosele insists that they won't be motivated by their good record against Bucs as he is expecting a tough match.

Goal 50 Revealed: The best 50 players in the world

“We must not think that we played well against them in the past and it would be the same thing again this time. It can work against us,” Mosele told Sowetan.

“We must tell ourselves that we are going there to play our normal game. We must not look at history, things can change at any time. We need to stay positive and play our normal game.”

Pirates will be looking to maintain their good form having won their last four matches across all competitions.

While Baroka are wounded after losing 1-0 to their Limpopo rivals Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) in a league encounter last weekend.

Mosele revealed that their upcoming encounter with Bucs reminds him of the 2018 Telkom Knockout final in which Baroka stunned a much-fancied Pirates side to lift the trophy.

“Coming from a defeat to go and play a big team, it is something difficult but we are going there to fight and we will see what happens,” Mosele said.

“For me, it is going to be difficult. It reminds me of the Telkom Knockout final. It was a tough match. So I’m expecting more of the same this time.

“But we have to get back to winning ways and we need to fight for the team. I enjoy playing big teams and I’m looking forward to the match. Everyone is excited about playing Pirates.”

Mosele played the entire match as Bakgaga Ba Mphahlele drew 2-2 with the Buccaneers in an enthralling Telkom Knockout final at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

Article continues below

Baroka went on to win 3-2 on penalties and they clinched their first-ever major trophy.