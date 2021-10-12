Mosele and Motshwari: Orlando Pirates have ‘enough depth' to play without duo, says Dinha and Lekoelea

Former Orlando Pirates midfielders Edelbert Dinha and Steve Lekoelea are not worried about the possible absences of Buccaneers midfielders Goodman Mosele and Ben Motshwari in the team's next match.

Pirates travel to Brazzaville to play Congolese side Diables Noirs in the first leg of a Caf Confederation Cup first round match on Friday.

Mosele is facing a possible two-match ban for his Bafana Bafana snub while Motshwari is still suspended by the club for a personal matter which became a police matter.

With Mosele being one of Pirates’ top performers so far this season, having featured in all their Premier Soccer League games and scored two goals, that could be a huge blow if Safa sanctions him.

Motshwari only has two league matches under his belt and Dinha feels the Soweto giants have “enough depth” to cope without the two players.

“I think they will be fine. They have quality players,” Dinha told Sowetan Live.

“Before, they used to play [Thabang] Monare, [Siphesihle] Ndlovu and [Fortune] Makaringe at the same time and I’m sure they can afford to have those three players playing together again. I think they've got enough depth to cover those two.

“Every player goes through that, where the performance drops but I’m sure, given a chance, they [Monare, Ndlovu and Makaringe] will take the opportunity. They showed that they are good players and deserve to play for Pirates.”

Another Pirates great Lekoelea agrees with Dinha although he admits “it will be tough” for the Buccaneers if they miss the players.

“It will be tough because they will play players who have not played enough this season, but I believe they will still do well,” Lekoelea said.

“They will miss Mosele since he was scoring goals for them but they have other players who can do the job. Makaringe didn’t play well in the last few games and he knows that. But I think they will want to take this opportunity and help the club.”

After they return from Congo, Pirates then travel to Maritzburg United for an October 20 league game.