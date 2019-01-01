Moseamedi: Maritzburg United planned well for Kaizer Chiefs

The former Cape Town City marksman was over the moon after helping his side stun Amakhosi to book a place in the Telkom Knockout Cup final

striker Judas Moseamedi praised his teammates and the technical team for the job well done against .

According to Moseamedi, the Team of Choice had a plan in place for Amakhosi whom they beat 2-1 in the semi-finals of the Telkom Knockout Cup on Sunday.

The lanky striker scored a brace but it could have easily been more had he buried the goalscoring chances he got on the day.

He said Maritzburg United knew that Chiefs would rely on their tall strikers upfront but said the secret was for them to keep the shape at the back.

"It was tough. It was not easy but we planned very well for them. We knew how they attack - they utilise their tall strikers upfront but we kept to our shape and plan, and that's why we ended up victors," Moseamedi told SuperSport TV.

"We've been working very hard and we are now looking forward to the final. We came together and did the job collectively that's why you see now we're happy. We're celebrating with our fans."

Just like Chiefs, Eric Tinkler's men needed penalties to win their opening two matches of the TKO, and Moseamedi said they took every game as it came.

He also revealed how Tinkler told the players to get the basics right against Amakhosi and that is exactly what happened as the KwaZulu-Natal club eventually stunned their hosts to book their place in the final.

"Each and every Cup game we took it as it came. For this one, we knew it was going to be tough. Our coach kept on telling us that we shouldn't put ourselves under pressure and that we must just continue doing the basics and we'll end up getting it right," concluded Moseamedi.