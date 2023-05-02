Mosa Lebusa anticipates a stern test as champions Mamelodi Sundowns gear up for AmaZulu test

Mamelodi Sundowns defender Mosa Lebusa is aware that every team is baying for their blood, and anticipates a tough challenge in KwaZulu-Natal.

WHAT HAPPENED? Mamelodi Sundowns will resume Premier Soccer League action on Wednesday evening where they will take on AmaZulu. Sundowns defender Mosa Lebusa is aware that every team is baying for their blood, and anticipates a tough challenge in KwaZulu-Natal.

Over the past four league meetings between the two sides, goals have been minimal with Sundowns winning the reverse fixture 1-0, while Usuthu held Downs to a goalless draw last season before losing 1-0 at Loftus Versfeld.

WHAT LEBUSA SAID: "They are fighting for their lives, it is going to be a tough one. The results have not been going their way. They are going to make it as difficult as possible for us and I am anticipating them to go toe-to-toe with us," said the lanky defender.

"The mental side is still the same from the start of the league. We had a goal of reaching a certain number of points and we can only do that by winning games. It has not been easy, it has been a roller-coaster. We are still looking for maximum points because you can't relax at this point of the season."

AND WHAT MORE: "When we analyze players, we don't look at individuals but there are a couple players who have been in good form. Their strikers have been getting goals for them. They are dangerous as a collective but we have to pay attention to some individuals in certain areas to make sure that we minimize their chances of getting goals," Lebusa said.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Downs have already secured the title, and what fuels the capital city outfit is to reach 74 points — a feat Downs can reach if they win all three of their remaining matches. The current record for the most points won in one season is 71.

Meanwhile for Ayanda Dlamini's Usuthu, after managing to reach 32 points, they are looking to make the most of the remaining games as they look to put up a last minute fight to finish in the top half of the table.

The former Ajax Cape Town (today known as Cape Town Spurs) skipper says the Sundowns technical team will leave no stone unturned when they face Usuthu, as they went as far as mapping out which individuals they will need to pay attention to.

WHAT NEXT FOR LEBUSA? The 30-year-old has only featured 12 times for Sundowns this season, and that is down to a number of injury setbacks he has had. However, he reveals that he is in a better state.

"I am in a very good space mentally. After the injuries, I was a little bit affected. But now I am a lot better. The team is doing well and my goal now is to push the guys who are playing and make sure they reach their maximum limits," said Lebusa.