Morris: Cape Town City activate option to renew striker's contract

The Citizens have moved in to tie down another player after retaining Mpho Makola last week as well as promoting a reserve team forward

Cape Town City have triggered the extension clause on forward Tashreeq Morris’ contract which has been renewed to June 2022.

Morris’ deal was set to expire at the end of this month after spending the past two seasons at City whom he joined from Cape Town Spurs.

But the club extended his contract by a further year in a vote of confidence by Eric Tinkler who has returned to the Citizens.

“The club is delighted to confirm that we have taken up the option to renew the contract of Tashreeq Morris. Tassie’s best season in the top-flight sees him sign until June 2022,” announced City.

📝 | The club is delighted to confirm that we have taken up the option to renew the contract of Tashreeq Morris.



Tassie’s best season in the top flight, sees him sign till June 2022! 💙#iamCityFC pic.twitter.com/a7tfoAyoG8 — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) June 15, 2021

Morris has been retained after scoring four goals in 23 Premier Soccer League matches in which he also made three assists to seal a season which was an improvement from the previous term where he managed just 11 appearances and a goal.

After Mduduzi Mdantsane who was City’s top scorer in the league with nine goals and Bradley Ralani who found the back of the net six times, Morris was the joint third highest scorer together with January signing Abdul Ajagun.

He also scored three goals in two Nedbank Cup games as well as chipping in with an assist.

City have been busy in terms of transfers so far after extending the contract of former Orlando Pirates midfielder Mpho Makola by a further season last week.

Just like Morris, Makola has been with Cape Town City for the past two seasons.

The club also promoted reserve squad forward Taahir Goedeman to the first team.

Article continues below

It was Tinkler’s reward for the 21-year-old striker for finishing as their top goal-scorer in the DStv Diski Challenge with six goals in eight games.

With the Citizens rebuilding under Tinkler who returned to the club towards the end of the season, they are expected to sign more players.

Rumoured to be leaving is Zambian forward Justin Shonga who has been linked with a move to Tanzanian side Simba SC after just six months at the club.