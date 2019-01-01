Moroka Swallows sign Shopane and Rorwana from Kaizer Chiefs, Khupe from Bidvest Wits

Swallows have reinforced their squad with three new signings ahead of the start of the 2019/20 NFD season, which gets underway this coming weekend

Moroka Swallows have signed duo of Itumeleng Shopane and Ayanda Rorwana on loan for the 2019/20 season.

According to Swallows coach Zeca Marques, both Shopane and Rorwana are already training with the team with paperwork the only outstanding thing the management is currently working on.

"Itu Shopane and Aya are both here. Technically, the deal is done. They are joining us on loan for the season," Marques told Goal.

Shopane was promoted to the Amakhosi senior team in 2016, but he has struggled to break in the starting XI and was therefore forced to continue playing in the MDC team.

He was given an opportunity to play regular football in 2017 when Chiefs sent him to Cape Town All Stars on a season-long deal.

The Taung-born striker will hope to play as many games as possible in the National First Division and reach his full potential and possibly return to Naturena to stake a claim in Ernst Middendorp's team.

Rorwana has been ever-present for Amakhosi's MDC team and he will get his first real chance at a professional level with Swallows.

Meanwhile, Marques also confirmed that they have signed Givemore Khupe from .

The 19-year-old defender was also with playing in the MDC for the Students, but he has been presented with a chance to take his football career to the next level.

Article continues below

"We have also signed Givemore Khupe from Wits. So, those are the only three new signings we have made for now," concluded the Swallows mentor.