- Mhango stayed at AmaZulu for a season
- Had been linked with Chiefs
- Striker joins Jali & Mabasa at new club
WHAT HAPPENED: The former Pirates attacker had been heavily linked with a move to Kaizer Chiefs.
However, the Glamour Boys, who are still in the market for a striker, played down the links insisting they were not interested.
Swallows have now sealed the deal for the striker who stayed at Usuthu for a season after parting ways with the Sea Robbers.
WHAT HAS BEEN SAID:
WHO ELSE HAS JOINED SWALLOWS?
THE BIGGER PICTURE: It is interesting to see how the Dube Birds will perform in the 2023/24 Premier Soccer League.
They have an experienced coach Steve Komphela, and midfielder Andile Jali who joined as a free agent among other notable names.
WHAT NEXT: Swallows start the season on Saturday against Golden Arrows.