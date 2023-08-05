Moroka Swallows sign Kaizer Chiefs-linked Mhango from AmaZulu on a two-year deal

Seth Willis
Former Orlando Pirates attacker Gabadinho Mhango has joined Moroka Swallows on a two-year contract after his exit from AmaZulu.

  • Mhango stayed at AmaZulu for a season
  • Had been linked with Chiefs
  • Striker joins Jali & Mabasa at new club

WHAT HAPPENED: The former Pirates attacker had been heavily linked with a move to Kaizer Chiefs.

However, the Glamour Boys, who are still in the market for a striker, played down the links insisting they were not interested.

Swallows have now sealed the deal for the striker who stayed at Usuthu for a season after parting ways with the Sea Robbers.

WHAT HAS BEEN SAID:

WHO ELSE HAS JOINED SWALLOWS?

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It is interesting to see how the Dube Birds will perform in the 2023/24 Premier Soccer League.

They have an experienced coach Steve Komphela, and midfielder Andile Jali who joined as a free agent among other notable names.

WHAT NEXT: Swallows start the season on Saturday against Golden Arrows.

