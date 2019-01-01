Moroka Swallows' return to the NFD confirmed

The Soweto giants are back in the second tier of South African football, now known as the GladAfrica Championship

Moroka Swallows club chairman Andrek Lesufi has confirmed club's return to the National First Division (NFD) after purchasing Maccabi FC's status.

Swallows have been campaigning in the ABC Motsepe League having been relegated to the third tier of South African football in 2016.

Maccabi club owner Allan Norman reportedly agreed to sell his side's status for R8 million this week.



Lesufi, who is the Gauteng MEC for Education, thanked Norman for accepting their offer, which includes taking over Maccabi's technical team, players and infrastructure.



"I would like to thank the Maccabi FC owner Allan. He is a gentleman," Lesufi told Marawa Sports Worldwide.



"I used to own a club called a team Amandla FC in Tembisa which he bought from me.

"Now I went to him and said I heard you are selling this club and then we bought their status," Lesufi, who is a self-proclaimed Swallows fan.



"We are taking over their technical team, players and even the infrastructure."

Nicknamed Dube Birds, Swallows will be looking to mark their return to the NFD with a victory when they take on TS on Saturday, August 17.



"We will play our first official game [since returning to the NFD] at the Dobsonville Stadium on August 17. The Birds are ready to fly," he concluded.



Swallows were relegated to the NFD from the Premier Soccer League ( ) at the end of the 2014/15 campaign.

The Dube Birds had played every season of the PSL until their relegation to the second tier of South African football.

They are considered as one of the original two Soweto football teams, together with their rivals .













