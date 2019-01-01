Moroka Swallows part ways with coach Zeca Marques

The Soweto-based side had a slow start to the 2019/20 NFD season under Marques and the club's hierarchy decided to sack the experienced mentor

Moroka Swallows have officially announced the departure of Zeca Marques as their coach with immediate effect.

Marques was in charge of Swallows' five games in the National First Division, winning one, drawing one and losing three in the process.

His last game in charge was against Steenberg FC in Cape Town, and the management felt the team wasn't doing well under Marques.

The Dube Birds took to their social media platforms to confirm the news of Marques' sacking on Tuesday afternoon.

Swallows thanked Marques and wished him all the best in his future.

The club has parted ways with Head Coach Zeca Marques in a mutual and amicable agreement after 5 games at the helm. We extend our gratitude and support to Zeca and wish him the best of luck in his future endeavours. #wholetthebirdsout @DavidMVM @Lesufi pic.twitter.com/3gfT1ni1lj — MorokaSwallowsFC (@Moroka_Swallows) September 24, 2019

Marques' departure comes a few days after the appointment of former Bafana Bafana captain Aaron Mokoena as the club's head of scouts.

Mokoena previously worked as a team manager at the South African Football Association (Safa) alongside Barney Kujani.

Swallows also recently appointed former coach Fani Madida as their club's technical advisor to work hand-in-hand with Marques.

According to the club, the board of directors will meet with the rest of the technical team on Thursday morning to possibly map a way forward.