Moroka Swallows new signing Andile Jali branded as the ultimate player by coach Steve Komphela: 'He can make everyone around him better'

WHAT HAPPENED: Jali is arguably Moroka Swallows' biggest coup in the Premier Soccer League transfer window and his head coach, Steve Komphela explains why he had to ask the club's top brass to pull all the stops to secure Jali's services.

WHAT WAS SAID: Speaking to members of the media at the launch of the 2023/24 season, Komphela says it was not easy trying to recruit Jali given that he comes from a well resourced team like Mamelodi Sundowns to a fairly new project as the Dube Birds are on a journey to return to the once glory days of the Soweto side.

"It’s always difficult to bring any player to a team because it’s not only about them wishing to come to you, it’s about affordability and whether there is a need for such a player in your team. So it is our responsibility to see that that transaction is smooth without upsetting any processes within Moroka Swallows," said Komphela.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The former Downs and Kaizer Chiefs senior coach says Jali is just about the perfect player to help guide Swallows to the direction that he wants to steer the Dube Birds.

"Jali comes in and he ticks all those boxes – do we need a player of his caliber? Yes. Would he have the influence? Yes. Would he have the impact? Yes. Would he improve us? Yes. Would he evolve anyone? Yes.

"It’s strange, athletes don’t care as long as they play. Jali had been out for some time, there had been lots of rumours and offers and all that. A bit of a plus that I worked with Andile at the national team, I worked with him at Sundowns," said Komphela.

WHAT'S NEXT: Given their close working relationship, Komphela might be tempted to hand Jali the captain's armband as the former looks to usher in a new Swallows era.