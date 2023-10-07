Moroka Swallows coach Komphela defends decision to leave Mamelodi Sundowns - 'My upbringing never introduced me as a cheeseboy'

After initially admitting that his relationship with Rhulani Mokwena broke down, Steve Komphela further justifies leaving Mamelodi Sundowns.

Komphela left Sundowns for Swallows in July

His exit came amid rumours of friction between him and Mokwena

He explains why he left

WHAT HAPPENED? The experienced coach surprisingly dumped Masandawana in July to join Moroka Swallows.

At that time, he claimed he had a frosty relationship with Mokwena who he alleges wanted to bring his own people at the club.

The former Bafana Bafana trainer has further explained why he had to leave the Brazilians.

Article continues below

WHAT WAS SAID: “I think my upbringing gave me a great introduction to adversity, it never introduced me as a cheeseboy,” Komphela said iDiski Times.

“I think… listen you wouldn’t love to see yourself leaving a position like Mamelodi Sundowns, everyone would wish to see themselves in Parktown, Naturena, because it’s quite comfortable and cushy.

“But in every blessing lies a burden. And sometimes it’s always to go to modest environments where you can literally develop a product. And in modest environments, there’s a higher level of appreciation than in environments that are used to success.

“It wasn’t easy but what made it easy for me was, that I come from nothing, I’m a product of making yourself and as such you’re not attached to luxury – because you were not brought or born out of luxury.

“It’s a beautiful challenge, also when you have an environment that has everything, it does give pleasure, it does give some sort of satisfaction to see progress but not entirely because to be honest.

“The environment is quite enabling. Not to say Swallows isn’t but there are more challenges. “

THE BIGGER PICTURE: So far this season, Komphela has shown his steel as one of the experienced coaches in the Premier Soccer League.

Swallows are having a decent run and are fourth on the table with just three points fewer than second-placed Golden Arrows while log leaders Sundowns have 10 points more than them.

It is a season Swallows can contest for a top-two finish with SuperSport United also in the picture.

WHAT NEXT? Komphela will be hoping the upcoming Fifa international break will not disturb their momentum but freshen up his squad to return more energised.

When they are back to competitive action, Komphela will, interestingly, face his former team Sundowns in a league match.

If Swallows hand Masandawana their first league defeat of the season, it will become a major talking point about Komphela's quality as a coach.