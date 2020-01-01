Moroka Swallows chairman Mogashoa: Truter will coach in PSL

The Dube Birds marked their return to the PSL where they last participated during the 2014/15 season

Moroka Swallows chairman David Mogashoa has backed coach Brandon Truter to stay at the helm of the team after guiding the Dube Birds back to the Premier Soccer League ( ).

Following their relegation from the top-flight at the end of the 2014/15 season, Swallows are now back in the PSL as their existence appeared in limbo at one time in recent years.

In securing their elite league ticket, they had to shrug off a stern challenge from Cape Town who had led the GladAfrica Championship standings for the better part of the season.

Mogashoa gave assurances they will not make major adjustments to their technical team by replacing Truter as his side was rewarded with R3 million for their promotion.

“This money belongs to Moroka Swallows' team. Every single cent and for the record, coach Truter is our PSL coach. They won it on the field under very difficult circumstances,” Mogashoa tweeted.

It was a major challenge for promotion for Swallows against Ajax who also finished the season with 57 points but with an inferior goal difference.

The Dube Birds sealed promotion after going on a five-match winning streak as Ajax fell off by losing three of their last five games.

“The technical team was superb, we had to come up with a formula that would work,” said Truter as per SuperSport.com.

“We only had a short period of time to get the boys ready to come into this mini-tournament and from the 18 points [available], we walked away with 16 to be crowned champions.

“It was a tough journey, the whole GladAfrica Championship. If you look at the season, Ajax was on top for 14 weeks, Uthongathi was on top for eight weeks. JDR [Stars] were also on top for four or eight weeks.

“We were on top for three days and we snatched it at the end, it is not about how you start, but how you finish. It was a tough road.”

Some of the veteran players who helped Swallows earn promotion include former duo of Vuyo Mere and Lebohang Mokoena as well as Phumelele Bhengu.