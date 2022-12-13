Angers chairman Said Chabane says his phone is inundated with calls from suitors inquiring about Morocco star Azzedine Ounahi.

WHAT HAPPENED? Ounahi has been a huge revelation for Morocco at the 2022 Fifa World Cup finals in Qatar. The 22-year-old midfielder has started all five matches played by the Atlas Lions so far as he helped them make history by reaching the semi-finals.

Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo has reported that Barcelona are interested in Ounahi while a number of clubs are also reportedly eyeing his signature. Without mentioning the names of clubs after Ounahi’s services, Chabane admits he has been receiving calls from clubs in pursuit of the lanky midfielder.

WHAT CHABANE SAID: "“Is the phone ringing? It's ringing quite a lot,” Angers chairman Said Chabane spoke to France's RMC Sport revealing the interest in Ounahi as well as another Angers star Sofiane Boufal, who has also been in top form for the Atlas Lions.

“You know very well that we can't hold back a player who wants to leave.”

AND WHAT MORE? Ounahi’s performances continue to be noticed and he left former Spain coach Luis Enrique awestruck.

WHAT DID ENRIQUE SAY: “I was surprised by [Ounahi]. My goodness, where does that boy come from?” inquired Luis Enrique after being impressed by the midfielder's “spectacular” performance.

“He plays like the Spanish players. He plays really well. I was very surprised. He hasn't stopped running, he must be exhausted.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Most of Morocco's players have thrust themselves into the spotlight following valiant performances against Croatia, Belgium, Canada, Spain and Portugal. This has spurred the North Africans on to the semi-finals of the World Cup in what is a historic performance by an African team.

WHAT NEXT FOR OUNAHI? Ounahi and his teammates now prepare to meet France in their semi-final match on Wednesday. If Ounahi further impresses against defending champions France, he might not still be at Angers by the end of January.