Morocco threaten to boycott Chan 2023 over diplomatic tensions with Algeria

Morocco has threatened to withdraw from the defence of the African Nations Championship title in Algeria over diplomatic tensions.

Morocco has demanded to travel to Algeria by a direct flight

The country’s FA has insisted the Atlas Lions must use Air Maroc

North African neighbours severed diplomatic ties in 2021

WHAT HAPPENED? Morocco said they will boycott the tournament, set to be hosted by Algeria from January 13-February 4, unless they are allowed to fly directly from the country's capital Rabat to Constantine where their group stage games will be played.

The two North African countries severed diplomatic ties in 2021, after which Algeria closed its airspace, but the Morocco FA insist the Atlas Lions will only partake if they are allowed to fly in directly, eliciting a standoff that is threatening to overshadow the tournament.

WHAT DID THEY SAY? “Contrary to the information conveyed during the past 24 hours, we have requested that the plane which will transport the national team on January 10 be authorised to land at the airport of Constantine, host city of the matches of the national team,” Morocco FA boss Fouzi Lekjaa said as quoted by 360Sport.

“And of course, the official carrier for all national teams is Royal Air Maroc,” he added.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Lekjaa headed an executive board meeting on Tuesday evening when the ultimatum was made with the added criteria that the team must travel with Royal Air Maroc.

Lekjaa explained that the federation had sent correspondence to Caf so that Algeria enforces the specification, in particular the aspect concerning the reception of the participating teams.

Morocco, who defeated Mali in the delayed tournament in Cameroon in 2021 to become the first nation to win consecutive Chan titles, will be represented by their U23 side in the competition reserved for players who participate in Africa’s domestic leagues.

WHAT’S MORE? According to beIN Sports, Caf notified the Algerian authorities of Morocco’s request with a response expected on Friday.

“The Minister of Youth and Sports, Abderezak Sebgag, told us that Algeria has received a request from Caf regarding the decision of the Moroccan Federation which requests a direct flight to Constantine, adding that the response from the Algerian authorities will be given in the next 24 hours,” quoted beIN Sports.

WHAT’S NEXT? It will be interesting to see how Algeria responds to Morocco’s demands given state media in the country gave a blackout to the Atlas Lions during their historic run to the 2022 World Cup semi-final.