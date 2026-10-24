Racing Santander came from behind to beat Espanyol 2-1 on Saturday evening, claiming a precious three points in the tenth round of the Spanish league.

The first half finished goalless. Eduardo Expósito then put Espanyol ahead in the 62nd minute.

Racing hit back seven minutes later, Januel Belocian levelling things up.

Then, around six minutes from the end of normal time, Moroccan forward Yasser Zabiri struck the winner for the hosts.

That took Zabiri to eight goals for the season, lifting him into third place in the La Liga scoring charts, level with Barcelona star Lamine Yamal.

Football statistics account "Mister Chip" noted on X that Zabiri had joined some elite company by hitting eight goals in his first 10 matches in the Spanish league.

It continued: "The last 15 players to score eight goals or more in their first 10 matches in La Liga: Garate, Johan Cruyff, Caszely, Krankl, Morena, Magico Gonzalez, Romario, Ronaldo, Vieri, Elli, Van Nistelrooy, Ibrahimovic, Aubameyang, Lewandowski and Bellingham. As of today: Yasser Zabiri."

Victory moved Racing up to 11 points in 11th place. Espanyol stayed frozen on eight points, second from bottom.