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The race for Africa's top honours has entered its final stage after the Confederation of African Football (CAF) announced the final shortlists for its 2026 awards on Wednesday. The Club of the Year and National Team of the Year categories have been narrowed down to just three nominees each, having started with ten names apiece.

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Algeria's USM Alger, Morocco's AS FAR and South Africa's Mamelodi Sundowns make up the final shortlist for Africa's Club of the Year. Morocco, Senegal and Cape Verde are in the running for National Team of the Year.

USM Alger earned their place with a superb continental campaign. They won the CAF Confederation Cup for the second time in their history, beating Egypt's Zamalek on penalties in the final in Cairo, then added the 2026 CAF Super Cup with a 3-1 win over Sundowns on 8 November.

Read also: %0: Senegalese expert questions Morocco's new move over the CAS decision

AS FAR booked their spot by reaching the CAF Champions League final after a strong run in the competition. There, they lost the title to Sundowns 2-1 on aggregate over two legs.

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Mamelodi Sundowns' nomination caps an exceptional continental season. The South African side overcame AS FAR in that final to win the CAF Champions League for the second time in their history.

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Morocco lead the national team nominees after another year among the continent's elite. They reached the Africa Cup of Nations final, then made the quarter-finals of the 2026 World Cup for the second tournament running, having reached that stage and gone beyond it in 2022.

Read also: "The second star is back where it belongs": scorer of Senegal's title-winning goal sends a message to Morocco

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Senegal combined continental glory with a World Cup knockout run. They won the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, and a Court of Arbitration for Sport ruling later confirmed their right to the title. They also reached the knockout rounds of the 2026 World Cup.

Cape Verde's nomination rewards a historic achievement. They qualified for the World Cup for the first time in 2026 and made a strong impression on their debut, getting out of the group stage. It's a milestone in the country's football history: they held their own against national teams with greater experience and resources on the international stage.

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CAF are expected to name the winners in every category at the 2026 awards ceremony in Lagos, Nigeria, on 2 December.

Read also: A harsh message despite the title: CAS did not forgive the Senegal players' misconductMorocco, Senegal and the World Cup surprise: the final shortlists of clubs and national teams for the CAF Awards