The son of a Real Madrid legend has suffered a serious injury that threatens his dream of taking part in the Under-17 World Cup in Qatar, scheduled for next month.

According to newspaper "AS", Real Madrid's Enzo Alves limped out of the youth clash between the club's first youth side and Rayo Vallecano's. The injury has thrown his place at next month's Under-17 World Cup in Qatar into serious doubt.

Enzo, son of Brazilian and Real Madrid legend Marcelo, felt the pain during a challenge midway through the first half and could not finish the game. Early reports point to a possible tear in the psoas muscle. Doctors have yet to confirm the diagnosis, and the player will undergo tests today and tomorrow to pin down the exact extent of the damage.

Losing him from the probable Spain squad would deal a major blow to coach David Cubillo, who summoned the Under-21 players to Las Rozas to begin their World Cup preparations.

Next matches MOR World Cup U17 10:00 ESP

Spain open their group stage in Qatar against China on 20 November. A meeting with Fiji follows on 23 November, before Morocco round off the group.

The next few hours will decide whether Enzo Alves makes the trip. For now, his place hangs in the balance.