Morocco's El-Arabi fires Afcon warning with hat-trick in Olympiacos win

Youssef El-Arabi stood out for Olympiacos with his hat-trick in their 3-0 triumph over Atromitos in Wednesday's Greek Super League encounter.

The Morocco striker opened the scoring for the visitors with his strike from the penalty spot in the 36th minute and he later doubled their lead with his goal in the 50th minute.

12 minutes later, El-Arabi wrapped up the victory for Olympiacos with another effort from the spot.

The victory extended the Legend's perfect start to the 2021-22 Super League season as they are on an unbeaten run of 14 matches.

They sit atop of the Greek top-flight table with 38 points after 14 matches, which put them 11 points above second-placed AEK Athens.

Following his goalscoring heroics, El-Arabi is now the second-highest scoring player in the Super League with eight goals after 12 matches - a goal behind Carlitos Lopez.

His goalscoring form sends a positive signal for Morocco ahead of the commencement of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

El-Arabi is in contention to feature on the Afcon stage for the fourth time in his career, after previous appearances at Equatorial Guinea 2012, South Africa 2013 and Gabon 2017.

Morocco have been paired against Ghana, Comoros and Gabon in Group as they aim for their first Afcon crown since 1976.