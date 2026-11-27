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A controversial rumour about Morocco's future in continental football resurfaced just two days after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruled on the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final, before the Royal Moroccan Football Federation stepped in to settle the matter with a categorical denial.

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Social media accounts have spent the past few hours circulating claims that Morocco had applied to leave the Confederation of African Football (CAF) so they could join UEFA and compete in the European Championship. Posts framed the move as a forceful response to the decision to award the Africa Cup of Nations to Senegal.

The rumour didn't stop there. Some posts claimed UEFA had turned down the Royal Moroccan Football Federation's request because the kingdom is geographically located on the African continent.

The story was quickly shot down. Nigerian journalist Osasu Obayiuwana, a correspondent for the Guardian, revealed on X that an official at the Royal Moroccan Football Federation had given him a categorical denial, telling him the information doing the rounds was "completely false".

An old rumour resurfaces

Talk of Morocco moving to UEFA is nothing new. The idea has surfaced on social media several times before, without any known official step from Morocco or UEFA to back it up.

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There's no evidence of any Moroccan move in that direction. But the latest rumour coincided with the anger and frustration a number of Moroccan fans voiced on social media after the Court of Arbitration for Sport's ruling in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final case.

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That discontent appears to have breathed new life into an old story, though nothing suggests Morocco have actually submitted an official request to leave CAF.

A true story dating back to 1987

A genuine historical episode may have helped the rumour spread again, but it has nothing to do with football or UEFA.

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In 1987, under the late King Hassan II, Morocco really did apply to join the European Economic Community, the forerunner of the European Union.

The EEC rejected the application on the grounds that Morocco is not a European country.

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No evidence links that episode to the current rumour about Morocco moving from CAF to UEFA, particularly as the two belong to entirely different contexts.

Can a country change its continental confederation?

Membership of a continental confederation isn't always strictly tied to geography, and a few exceptional cases in world football make such a switch possible in principle.

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Israel, for example, is geographically in Asia but has been a UEFA member since 1994, amid political circumstances that made its participation in Asian competitions complicated.

Australia, meanwhile, left the Oceania Football Confederation for the Asian Football Confederation in 2006, a move likewise linked to their desire to play in stronger competitions.

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Morocco's situation is different from both. The kingdom is an active and stable member of the African football system and holds a prominent position within CAF, in both sporting and institutional terms.

Nothing in the information currently available suggests Morocco are considering a change of confederation, and the Royal Moroccan Football Federation has explicitly denied the reports.

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The focus is on the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations

Away from the rumours, the national team's sporting goal is clear: keep competing on the continent and try to win the Africa Cup of Nations for the second time in their history.

Morocco last lifted the trophy in 1976. Now the focus is on the next edition, where the Atlas Lions want to settle the title on the pitch, away from the controversy stirred up by the fallout from the CAS ruling and the rumours that followed it.