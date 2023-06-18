Morocco's Regaragui lauds South Africa & rues costly mistake - 'Keeper helped Bafana get confidence'

Morocco head coach Walid Regragui has hinted his players relaxed in his team's 2-1 loss in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Bafana.

Morocco suffered first loss in qualifiers

Bafana now top Group K

Regragui weighs on the loss

WHAT HAPPENED: Munir Mohamed's own goal and Zakhele Lepasa's strike handed the hosts the victory over the World Cup semi-finalists, who got their lone strike through Hakim Ziyech, in a Group K encounter.

The result was a confidence booster to coach Hugo Broos who has promised to help the team get out of the group stage in the 2023 Afcon finals in Ivory Coast.

Regragui now insists their hosts deserved victory and went on to explain some of the changes he had made.

WHAT HE SAID: "Congratulations to South Africa, I think they deserve the victory at home, played very well with the intensity, and good spirit, and us, I think in the first half played with less intensity, you think the game is easy," Regragui told the media.

"You see the first mistake of my goalkeeper, he helped the opponent get confidence, we gave a lot of opportunities away for the team, it’s not normal at this level.

"But what I said in the press conference [on Friday] maybe… When I said 'I don’t care about losing two or three games before the Afcon, I think my players listened to that.

"They have their minds on holiday and I tend to understand that, but I think in the second half there was more intensity, more opportunity, but finally, Bafana Bafana deserves the victory, congratulations."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The win over Morocco means South Africa now top Group K after completing their matches.

Morocco will welcome Liberia - who are out of the race - in their final qualifier. The Atlas Lions won the initial meeting away 2-0 and will be the favourites to claim maximum points to finish at the summit.

WHAT NEXT: Regragui will definitely use the last qualifier against the Lone Stars to prepare for Afcon.