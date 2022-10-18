Morocco international Bounou saves Sevilla with late penalty heroics against Valencia in La Liga

Yassine Bounou stopped a last-gasp penalty as Sevilla played out a 1-1 draw with Valencia in Tuesday’s La Liga outing.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Spanish top-flight fixture at the Estadio R. Sanchez Pizjuan was looking destined to end all square after Erik Lamela had cancelled out Edinson Cavani, before referee Cesar Soto awarded a late-minute penalty after VAR replays showed an infringement had occurred in Sevilla’s goal area. Jose Luis Gaya stepped up to take the ensuing kick which was saved by the Morocco international who guessed the right direction.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: With the 2022 Fifa World Cup just around the corner, Bounou’s performance is a big boost for the Morocco senior national team’s preparations. The 31-year-old played a vital role in helping the Atlas Lions qualify for the global football showpiece. The North Africans have been pooled in Group F alongside Canada, Belgium and Croatia.

WHAT IS MORE: Even with the result, Jorge Sampaoli’s men extended their unbeaten league run to four to move to 11th on the log. On the other side, Gennaro Gattuso’s team have stayed unbeaten in their last five outings as they continue their impressive showing in the ongoing 2022-23 season.

DID YOU KNOW? Sevilla have failed to win any of their opening five home games of a La Liga season for only the second time ever (D3 L2), after 1996/97 with Jose Antonio Camacho as manager (D1 L4).

WHAT NEXT FOR SEVILLA? Los Nervionenses will look to extend their unbeaten run when they travel to Estadio Santiago Bernabeu for their next fixture against reigning Champions League winners, Real Madrid.