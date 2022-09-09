Morocco FA demands action after U17 team was assaulted in Algeria during Arab Cup final

The FRMF has condemned the ugly scenes that saw the Atlas Cubs players physically attacked after the penalty shootout in Oran

Morocco FA has condemned violent attacks on their U17 team by their hosts Algeria during the Arab Cup final in Oran on Thursday.

Algeria beat Morocco on penalties to win the Arab Cup but the celebrations were overshadowed by incidents of violence when s section fans and players from the host team physically assaulted the Atlas Cubs immediately after the game.

It has not been established what led to the incident between the two rival North African nations but the Royal Moroccan Football Federation has called on the Arab Football Association to take stern action over the ugly scenes.

“The FRMF strongly condemns the brutal incidents that occurred against the opposing team’s national team players and the fans who stormed the field,” said the federation via a statement.

“The Royal Moroccan Football Federation was taken aback by the lack of security in the face of a large crowd and dangerous conditions before and during the match. The FRMF is now demanding that the Arab Football Association to take strict measures in accordance with football laws and regulations.”

“FRMF will use all legal means to protect the national team’s rights and to reinforce sportsmanship principles that were completely absent in the aftermath of this final game that brought together both U17 teams,” the statement further read.

Close to 20,000 fans witnessed the encounter at the Abdelkrim Kerroum Stadium when Morocco broke the deadlock after 51 minutes through Mohammed Rachidi and thought they would take the trophy home only for Ismael Chehima to score a 90th-minute equaliser for Algeria.

The game was forced into extra time and with no further goals, penalties were needed to settle the contest. Algeria won the shootout 4-2 after which chaos erupted.

Algeria sealed their ticket to the final after beating Saudi Arabia 5-4 on post-match penalties following a barren draw in regulation time during their semi-final match while Morocco overcame Yemen 2-0.

Morocco coach Said Chiba managed to lead his young charges to the final of the tournament after overcoming the disappointment of losing their opening match of the competition. The two Maghreb neighbours have one of the greatest rivalries that always transcend sporting matters.