Morocco bounce back from Germany thrashing to claim vital win against South Korea in Women's World Cup

Women's World Cup debutants Morocco have defeated South Korea by a solitary goal to keep alive their chances of making it to the knockout phase.

The Atlas Lionesses fell 6-0 against Germany

Defeated South Korea to get their first win in the competition

Morocco are now third in Group H

TELL ME MORE: The 2022 Wafcon runners-up were aware they had to bounce back from their humiliating 6-0 loss against Germany in their Group H opener.

The Atlas Lionesses started the match on a high, pinning South Korea in their own half in the early exchanges. Their great start was rewarded after just six minutes; Hanane Ait El Haj kept her composure to cross the ball into the danger zone.

Ibtissam Jraidi pounced on the effort, heading it low and into the far corner to give the Moroccans what turned out to be the winning goal.

Neither team managed to get another goal in the remainder of the game despite the many chances that were created.

WHO IMPRESSED? Ghizlane Chebbak ensured Morocco dominated the midfield owing to her distribution of the ball.

She was calm, composed, and available for her teammates. The midfielder ensured she dictated the tempo as South Korea struggled to keep up with her skills.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The win ensures Morocco have a chance to make it out of the group despite a heavy loss in their initial match.

They have three points the same as Germany and Colombia who have played a game each and are scheduled to meet later.

The result is a confidence booster for the Women's World Cup debutants who can now wait for their next game with optimism.

IN THREE PICTURES:

Getty

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT: The next match for the Moroccans will be against Colombia on Thursday, August 8.