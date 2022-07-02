Morocco 1-0 Burkina Faso: Chebbak powers dominant Atlas Lionesses to victory
Backpagepix
Morocco began their campaign at the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations with a 1-0 win over Burkina Faso on Saturday.
Captain Ghizlane Chebbak scored the only goal that separated the teams in the low-scoring affair inside Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, Rabat.
The 31-year-old curled home a beautiful free-kick that sailed past goalkeeper Mariam Ouattara – who was impressive in goal.
Having won their last four matches in all competitions, debutants Burkina Faso went into the game full of hopes, nevertheless, they could not contain the rampaging North Africans.
More shortly…
Morocco defeat Burkina Faso in Wafcon opener
