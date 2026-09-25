Abdellah Ouazane made an instant impression on his Morocco debut on Friday night. The 17-year-old Ajax midfielder came on against Gabon in the 76th minute and helped create Soufiane Rahimi's 2-0 with the pre-assist.

After replacing Azzedine Ounahi, Ouazane needed little time to make his mark. Late on, he released Bilal El Khannouss down the left, and the midfielder then pulled the ball back for Rahimi as Morocco made sure of the win.

Across social media, the reaction to Ouazane's display has been almost unanimously positive. His link-up with El Khannouss in particular has caught the eye of Moroccan supporters. "We really need to talk about El Khannouss and Ouazane, because this is far too strong," one supporter writes.

A second fan also expects big things from the pair. "The connection between El Khannouss and Ouazane is going to become very dangerous," the reaction reads. Another supporter loved the move for the second goal: "Ouazane to El Khannouss, El Khannouss to Rahimi. What a move."

Plenty of the praise has focused on the Ajax player as an individual too. "Ouazane is magnificent," one supporter writes, while another fan says: "Ouazane is really something special." The message "Abdellah Ouazane, remember the name" is also doing the rounds.

Others already want Ouazane in the starting XI for the next international. "Ouazane should be a starter," one fan writes, while another says: "El Khannouss and Ouazane should start against Lesotho."

Expectations around the midfielder are high in any case. "Ouazane can become an improved and more efficient version of Ounahi in the future," one supporter predicts. Another fan goes even further and believes Ouazane, Ayyoub Bouaddi and Saad El Maamar can grow into three of the best Moroccan players of all time.