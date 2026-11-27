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Morocco's Mourad Batna, the Al-Fateh winger, is back in the spotlight in the Roshn Saudi League after playing the starring role in his side's 1-0 win over Al-Riyadh on Thursday evening in round 13. His thunderous strike once again showed off his outstanding individual ability.

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Batna's goal had his trademark all over it. He collected the ball on the right, set himself to shoot with his left foot and unleashed a powerful strike into the far corner. The Al-Riyadh goalkeeper could do nothing about it, and Al-Fateh had three valuable points.

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It was more than the moment that settled the match. The goal put the spotlight back on the Moroccan winger's style, one that Roshn Saudi League defenders know well. Few have managed to stop him, even though the way he dribbles and shoots is no secret.

Turki Al-Ajmah challenges the league's defenders over Batna

Media personality Turki Al-Ajmah reacted to the Moroccan's brilliance by pointing to how he repeats the same trick against different defenders and still gets past them to create danger.

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Speaking on the Thmanyah network, Al-Ajmah said: "When the ball gets to Mourad Batna, all of Saudi Arabia knows he's going to turn right, then left, then shoot, and it works for him against every full-back. Why?"

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Therein lies the paradox Al-Ajmah put his finger on. League defenders now know Batna's movements well, yet he keeps relying on the same approach. He makes the most of his ability to change direction and his speed of execution, while a powerful left foot makes him a constant threat from the right flank.

A Moroccan touch that never fades from the Roshn Saudi League

Against Al-Riyadh, Batna showed he can still make the difference in tough matches, especially when he has enough space to take on a defender directly. He combines dribbling with shooting, a blend that has made him one of Al-Fateh's leading attacking weapons.

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Opponents know what he intends to do the moment the ball reaches his feet. Stopping him is another matter. That sums up the question Al-Ajmah posed: how does Batna keep fooling defenders in the same way when they know exactly what is coming?