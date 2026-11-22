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Morocco's Yassir Zabiri has established himself as one of the biggest surprises of the Spanish league this season, continuing his scoring form in a Racing Santander shirt and taking his tally to 11 goals in his first 13 matches in the competition. That puts his name among an elite group of forwards who made an exceptional mark at the start of their La Liga careers, such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Ibrahimović and Jude Bellingham.

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Spanish newspaper Marca say the 21-year-old Moroccan striker has been posting remarkable numbers since the start of the season. He has already beaten the 10-goal target he set when Racing unveiled him, and he's played only around a third of the season's fixtures.

The paper points out that only a handful of stars scored more in their first 13 La Liga matches: Ronaldo Nazário, Romário and Robert Lewandowski.

Real Sociedad were the latest to suffer. On Sunday evening, in the 13th round of La Liga, Zabiri led Racing Santander to a thrilling 3-2 victory, scoring twice in the sixth and eighth minutes, just 112 seconds apart. That early burst knocked Sociedad's plans off course and helped settle one of the standout fixtures of the round.

His impact went beyond the two goals. He also won the penalty that Canales converted for Racing, continuing to make runs inside the box and putting the Real Sociedad defence under pressure.

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Iker Luque set up the first. For the second, Zabiri pounced on a handling error by goalkeeper Remiro, proof of his knack for seizing chances and punishing opponents' mistakes.

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Zabiri was delighted with his brace and the win over strong opposition, and made clear he wants to keep scoring and beat his current tally. He said: "I am very happy with the two goals and with the win against a big team. Scoring two goals and getting the victory is good, and of course I will try to score more than 11 goals."

Those words show how much confidence the young striker has gained since beating the target he set himself before starting his spell with the Spanish club.

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Racing Santander head coach José Alberto López was full of praise too. He said Zabiri's value goes beyond goals, pointing to his hard work on the pitch, his commitment to tactical instructions, his tactical discipline and his ability to read the game. López also highlighted his movement off the ball and the way he exploits space, insisting his presence gives teammates extra attacking options and that his role isn't limited to finishing chances in front of goal.

Zabiri joined Racing Santander on loan from French club Rennes last July, with no clause allowing the Spanish club to sign him permanently. His strong performances quickly put him in the spotlight, though, and helped earn him a call-up to Morocco, for whom he scored during the current international break.