Morgan Gibbs-White becomes latest Premier League star targeted by burglars days after Bruno Fernandes break-in as fiancee speaks out

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Nottingham Forest playmaker Morgan Gibbs-White has become the latest top-flight footballer to have his family residence raided by thieves following a spate of high-profile break-ins. The England international's fiancee, Britney De Villiers, revealed the distressing incident on social media on Tuesday while issuing a public warning to followers.

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Empty family property targeted recently

South African model and content creator De Villiers, who boasts over 600,000 TikTok followers, confirmed that the couple's residence was broken into earlier this week. Fortunately, neither the midfielder nor his partner and their two young sons, Greyson and Hayes, were inside the property during the raid. It remains unclear whether the burglary occurred while Forest drew 1-1 at Ipswich Town on Friday night.

Partner issues social media warning

The raid took place less than a week after Manchester United captain Fernandes saw his £4 million mansion broken into by three masked intruders while he was in Italy for a 4-1 loss to Como.

Addressing the ordeal on her Instagram story on Tuesday, De Villiers wrote: "I wasn't going to publicly share this but our home was burgled a few days ago and after hearing about another one since, I feel it's important to just warn others.

"It's incredibly unsettling knowing that homes are being targeted. Please be extra vigilant, make sure your security systems are on whether you're in the house or not and report anything suspicious.

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"Thankfully, nobody was home when it happened and material things can be replaced but it's a horrible feeling knowing someone has violated your home, especially when you have young children.

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"Please stay safe and look out for one another."

Family ties shaped Forest commitment

Having met through a mutual friend in 2019 before welcoming Greyson in 2023 and getting engaged in June 2025, the couple celebrated Hayes' birth in August 2025. Pregnancy complications experienced by De Villiers before Hayes arrived played a major role in the midfielder staying at the City Ground that summer, when he rejected Tottenham Hotspur despite the Londoners believing they had triggered his £60m release clause to instead sign a three-year deal until 2028.

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De Villiers remains a vocal supporter in the stands and online, recently posting Premier League chance-creation stats after Thomas Tuchel omitted him from England's extended autumn squad before Cole Palmer's withdrawal earned him a late call-up.

Midfielder faces testing domestic schedule

Despite the unsettling off-field ordeal, Gibbs-White is expected to remain involved as Forest attempt to halt a dismal 10-match winless run in the Premier League. Head coach Oliver Glasner has struggled to turn results around since arriving on a £13m-a-year contract in the summer. Finding a victory in their upcoming top-flight fixtures will be essential to ease the mounting pressure on the City Ground outfit.