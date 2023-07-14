Morena Ramoreboli's Bafana Bafana fail to reach the Cosafa Cup final after defeat to Zambia

South Africa could not get past Cosafa Cup defending champions Zambia and they will face Malawi for a third place spot.

Bafana lose in Cosafa Cup semi-final

They will compete for bronze against Malawi

Ramoreboli to give fringe players a chance

WHAT HAPPENED: Bafana Bafana failed to reach the final of the regional Cosafa Cup as they were beaten 2-1 by defending champions Zambia.

It looked as though South Africa had control of the tie as they dominated the opening half. Just before the stroke of half-time, Iqraam Rayners fired a stinging shot that Francis Mwansa could not hold on to and parried the ball in the path of Mabasa, who struck a volley to give Bafana the lead and netted his third goal of the tournament.

In the second stanza, Golden Mashata scored the equalizer for Chipolopolo with a goal that looked almost identical to that of Mabasa. 19 minutes later, Albert Kangwanda scored the winner for Zambia with a stunning free-kick that left Olwethu Makhanta well-beaten.

WHAT WAS SAID: "We lost it in the first-half. It is a very disappointing result but I am happy with the effort and I am proud of what the guys did from the beginning of the tournament until today, but it is just unfortunate that we could not go through to the final," Ramoreboli told SuperSport TV after the game.

"We did almost everything to prove that we wanted to win but it is one of those matches where even if we played for the whole day, if it is not meant to be, it was not meant to be."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bafana last won the tournament in 2021 and Ramoreboli was the coach at the time.

This year, Ramoreboli's side will play for the bronze medal, and says he will give a couple of players a chance to get a run-out.

"It will be a difficult game but we have 23 players with us and all of them have contributed to put us to the semi-final and they must all get an opportunity to play because I believe we were here to go to the final. Everyone who is here will get an opportunity to play and we have good players who can compete and at least get us the bronze medal," said the Bafana mentor.

WHAT'S NEXT: Zambia will face Lesotho in the final while Bafana will compete with Malawi for third-place contest this Sunday.