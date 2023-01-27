GOAL has discovered that Mamelodi Sundowns star Thapelo Morena is on the radar of several PSL clubs with his future with the Tshwane giants uncertain.

Morena's contract will expire in June

Royal AM and Sekhukhune keeping tabs

Masandawana in control of the situation

WHAT HAPPENED? The speedy right-back is in the final six months of his current contract with Masandawana as the three-year deal which he signed in 2020 will expire at the end of this season.

Morena has been in and out of Sundowns' starting line-up this season having been dethroned by Khuliso Mudau as the club's first-choice right-back.

GOAL has been informed that ambitious PSL sides Royal AM and Sekhukhune United are closely keeping an eye on Morena's situation at the Chloorkop giants.

WHAT WAS SAID?: "The player has entered the final six months of his contract with Sundowns and he is no longer a regular," the source told GOAL.

"Royal AM and Sekhukhune United are among the clubs monitoring his situation closely, but Sundowns are still in control due the two-year option on his current deal.

"He can only sign a pre-contract with another club once Sundowns indicate that they will not be triggering the option. I would be surprised if he left the club this year because he is a top-quality player."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 29-year-old was once considered the best right-back in the country, but the arrival of Mudau at Sundowns in 2020 has seen Morena's game time reduced.

However, the former Bloemfontein Celtic star's versatility has seen him operate as a winger at times and help the 12-time PSL champions win matches.

Last season, Morena netted the winning goal to inspire Sundowns to a famous away win against Al Ahly in a Caf Champions League clash while operating as a winger.

He also scored in the 2021 MTN8 final which Masandawana won.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR SUNDOWNS? The Brazilians are set to battle it out with Sekhukhune on Saturday at Loftus Versfeld Stadium, where Morena might have the chance to put himself in the transfer shop window.

The Tshwane giants will be looking to secure a PSL record-extending 13th consecutive win when they face Babina Noko.